

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





New anti-black and anti-Chinese posters found plastered onto several newspaper boxes in Birch Cliff Village on Tuesday morning, "disgust" residents.

Daphne Hunt discovered the "racist" stickers written with a black sharpie pen at the corner of Kingston Road and Warden Avenue.

"This is so very sad and disgusting to see in our neighbourhood," she said in a Facebook post.

Residents reported the incident to the city and notified Coun. Gary Crawford.

Crawford wasn’t available to comment, but his administrative assistant William Burtch told CP24 "he was appalled that something like this would be written and displayed in his ward."

Burtch also said he was particularly unsettled by the posters because of his personal connection to the people it targeted.

"I was enraged myself that something like that would be broadcasted in Scarborough especially with Scarborough being very multicultural," he explained.

Toronto police and city workers are working to take down the messages.

Police said they have yet to determine if the posters will be investigated as a hate crime.