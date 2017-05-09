

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A Jewish advocacy group says anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in Canada – the highest number recorded in 35 years.

B'nai Brith Canada says there were more than 1,700 anti-Semitic incidents across the country last year – a 26 per cent increase since 2015.

“Last year bore witness to the highest level of anti-Semitism in Canadian history,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn.

Of the 1,728 incidents, 490 occurred in Ontario.

The group has been tracking anti-Semitic incidents since 1982, which is based on police data and calls to the group's anti-hate hotline.

Twenty per cent of the incidents involved Holocaust denial, a sharp increase from five per cent from last year.

“Unfortunately Holocaust denial is no longer only coming from its traditional home in the extreme right,” the League for Human Rights national director Amanda Hohmann told CTV News Toronto. “More and more Islamist extremists are co-opting this position and spreading the rhetoric of denial, especially within Arabic language media right here in Canada.”

According to the audit, 11 of the incidents were violent, 158 were vandalism and the remainder are classified as harassment.

But the advocacy group says there has been a global rise in anti-Semitism.

While some blame U.S. politics for the high statistics last year, B’nai Brith says incidents went down over the months surrounding the American election.

“Our research shows that it would be a serious mistake to blame politicians south of the border,” Mostyn explained.

“Canadian anti-Semitism is a made-in-Canada phenomenon.”

With files from The Canadian Press