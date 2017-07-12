

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto Fire investigation has determined that a large blaze that engulfed several homes in the Trinity-Bellwoods area last week was caused by roof work involving a propane blow torch.

The fire broke out in the rear of 94 Argyle Street on July 5 and quickly engulfed the home before spread to several neighbouring homes.

“The investigation determined that the fire originated in the rear of 94 Argyle Street, due to hot-works related to roofing materials being applied with a propane torch,” Toronto Fire said in a statement Wednesday.

In the release, Toronto Fire said the blaze has been deemed accidental and no charges are pending.

The fire sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, visible from several kilometres away.

In all, six homes were damaged to varying degrees by fire, smoke and water.

One firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion, but no serious injuries were reported in connection with the fire.