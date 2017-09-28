

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police arrested a knife-wielding suspect following a struggle at a restaurant in the city’s Wexford neighbourhood on Thursday night.

(CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this story said the struggle happened in Wexford restaurant. In fact, it happened inside a restaurant in the Wexford neighbourhood, not the establishment called the "Wexford Restaurant" which was closed at the time of the incident and is not located in the area where the incident occurred.)

Officers were initially called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Janet Boulevard area for reports of a man with a knife.

Once on scene, police say that they approached a suspect in order to take him into custody.

A struggle ensued during the arrest and several glass tables were broken.

Police originally said an officer sustained cuts to his arm during that interaction and was taken to a local hospital via land ambulance. However police later said that no injuries were sustained by the officer and he did not require treatment.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody but was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for minor cuts.

Police say the suspect will be facing charges.