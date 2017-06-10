

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after three armed suspects held up a pair of Scarborough restaurants early Saturday morning.

The first robbery occurred at a restaurant on St Clair Avenue near Kennedy Road at around 1:25 a.m.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says that the suspects entered the premises while patrons were inside and demanded money.

They then subsequently fled the scene after obtaining a quantity of cash, Douglas-Cook says.

The second robbery occurred about 30 minutes later at a restaurant on Birchmount Road near Ellesmere Road.

Douglas-Cook says that the circumstances in that robbery were identical to the first one with the three armed suspects again entering the premises while patrons were inside and demanding money.

No injuries were reported as a result of either robbery.

Suspect descriptions have not been released at this point.