

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say an arrest has been made after a man snatched a woman’s purse in a grocery store parking lot in Mississauga last weekend.

It happened at around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of a grocery store in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Mississauga Road.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when a man forcefully grabbed the woman’s purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect, investigators say, fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction on Lakeshore Road, police say.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

In a news release issued Thursday, Peel Regional Police said a suspect had been arrested in the case.

Celso Paiva, a 37-year-old Mississauga resident, has been charged with robbery, dangerous driving and two counts of theft over $5,000.

Paiva is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1133.