

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A person has been arrested in relation to threats made to an unnamed elementary school in the southwest part of Mississauga earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police said the school, which it declined to name, received a threat against staff and students on Monday and immediately reported it to police.

As a precaution, police stepped up patrols at all schools in that area of the city this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said a suspect had been taken into custody.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

Peel District School Board issued a statement Wednesday saying police patrols have been removed from schools in the area following the arrest.