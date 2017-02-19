

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say an arrest has been made after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood last week.

Investigators say it happened near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at around 12: 45 p.m. on Feb. 16.

According to police, a man approached a woman walking along a pathway near a shopping plaza in the area and sexually assaulted her.

The female screamed for help and police say the man fled.

Police were notified about the incident and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case the next day.

Gursharan Singh, a 23-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).