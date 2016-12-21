

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Toronto teenager who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a Scarborough home more than seven years ago.

On July 19, 2009, police say 18-year-old Tevon Mitchell was attending a birthday party at a home in the area of Rouge Hills Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.

Mitchell was standing outside the residence at around 2 a.m. was he was shot and killed by an unknown gunman in a vehicle.

About a year after the incident, police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

At that time, investigators said they did not believe Mitchell was the intended target of shooting.

On Tuesday, homicide detectives arrested a 28-year-old Toronto suspect in connection with the cold case.

Christopher Reauz Shaw has been charged with second-degree murder and made a brief appearance in a Toronto court today. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

-With files from The Canadian Press