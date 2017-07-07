

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a rash of sexual assaults that took place outside the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket two years ago.

The suspect was taken into custody following an incident in Georgina last month.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was walking on Atherton Crescent when a man grabbed her in a sexual manner from behind.

The man fled the scene on foot but was subsequently identified by police and arrested.

Police were then able to link the suspect to four sexual assaults that took place outside the Upper Canada Mall in August and September of 2015.

In three of those assaults, the suspect approached female victims from behind and grabbed their buttocks before fleeing.

The fourth incident was more violent in nature with the suspect pushing an 18-year-old woman to the ground and attempting to remove her clothing before being scared off by a passerby.

At the time of the assaults, police released surveillance camera footage of a suspects and made multiple pleas to the public for information but the suspect remained outstanding.

Police also released surveillance footage of a suspect walking inside the mall in December, 2015 but it was later determined that the person in that footage was not connected to the four sexual assaults.

“I am so proud of the perseverance and commitment of our officers. No matter what length of time passes in an investigation, it is never forgotten. We continue to search for new evidence and work to see these investigations to a successful conclusion,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a press release issued Friday. “I am pleased to be able to share the information of this arrest with our community, many of whom were deeply affected by these incidents.”

Scott Wasson, 28, is charged with five counts of sexual assault.

Police say that it is possible that there are additional victims in the case.