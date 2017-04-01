

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have taken a 55-year-old woman into custody in relation to the Christmas Eve 2016 stabbing death of a man in a Moss Park apartment building.

On Dec. 24 last year, police were called to a building at 200 Sherbourne Street at 2:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They located a man in his 40s on the fifth floor of the building, suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

He was later identified as 48-year-old Michael Jacobson.

On Friday, March 31, police arrested a suspect identified as Shirley Elizabeth Shubley.

She faces one count of second-degree murder.

She appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.