Arrest made in Christmas Eve 2016 fatal stabbing in Moss Park
Police investigate a fatal stabbing at a building on Sherbourne Street, near Dundas Street East Saturday December 24, 2016. (Courtney Heels /CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 4:03PM EDT
Toronto police say they have taken a 55-year-old woman into custody in relation to the Christmas Eve 2016 stabbing death of a man in a Moss Park apartment building.
On Dec. 24 last year, police were called to a building at 200 Sherbourne Street at 2:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They located a man in his 40s on the fifth floor of the building, suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
He was later identified as 48-year-old Michael Jacobson.
On Friday, March 31, police arrested a suspect identified as Shirley Elizabeth Shubley.
She faces one count of second-degree murder.
She appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.