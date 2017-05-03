

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 64-year-old Mississauga man is in custody in relation to the death of a 43-year-old woman who was found dead on the driveway of her home in March, one week after she was reported missing.

On Monday, March 13, Cheryl McVarish was reported missing to police. She was last seen alive in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Cawthra Road.

A week later, on March 20, she was found dead on the driveway of her home on Westmount Avenue, near 1st Street in Mississauga.

Her death was ruled a homicide by Peel Regional Police on March 29.

Her cause of death is still under review by the Coroner’s Office. Police say blunt force trauma is thought to be a contributing factor to her death.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say a suspect identified as Gil DaSilva, 64, was arrested at his home in Mississauga.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Police tell CP24 that DaSilva is the father of the victim's boyfriend.

He is expected to appear in court in Brampton on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).