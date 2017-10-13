

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three are men are facing charges following a pair of violent robberies targeting residences that were operating as massage parlours.

The first robbery took place at an apartment in the vicinity of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues in the early morning hours of Sept. 4.

Police say that two suspects gained entry to the unit and then forced a woman to the ground while they ransacked the premises.

The men then obtained a quantity of cash and fled the scene, police say.

The second robbery took place in the Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street area at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Police say that three suspects armed with handguns went into a multi-unit home in the area and demanded money from the women inside.

Police further allege that one of the suspects choked one of the women. That woman was then sexually assaulted by another suspect, police say.

All three suspects fled the scene after obtaining a quantity of cash and personal belongings.

The three suspects were all arrested later on Oct. 7.

Jonathan Anderson, 22, of Oshawa, Param Budhwar, 25, of Oshawa and Cordel Mingo Adams, 25, of Pickering are facing a combined 22 charges.