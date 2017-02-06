

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man is being accused of deliberately setting two fires and attempting to murder four people over the weekend.

Police said the string of events started Sunday afternoon, just after 3 p.m. That’s when they were called to a fire set in the area of Grandravine Drive and Sentinel Road, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue.

A car parked in the driveway of a house was deliberately set on fire and the flames soon spread to the home, police said. Four people were inside the house at the time.

Soon afterwards, a bus parked at a nearby school was also set on fire.

A suspect identified as George Sebou is now in police custody.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday to face four counts of attempted murder, two counts of arson having disregard for human life, four counts of arson causing property damage, assault, uttering threats and possessing incendiary material for arson.