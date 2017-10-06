

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have launched an arson investigation after a playground at an elementary school in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood was completely destroyed by fire.

Police say that Toronto Fire Services was called to the grounds of Norman Ingram Public School near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 1:50 a.m.

Once on scene, police say that emergency responders found a playground at the rear of the school completely engulfed in flames and were unable to prevent its destruction.

Police say that there area where the school is located is “sparsely travelled by pedestrians and traffic” at the time that the fire broke out. Police are asking anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. to come forward.

Residents in the area with surveillance cameras are also being asked to review their footage from that time period for any suspicious activity or vehicles.