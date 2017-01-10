

Web Staff, CP24.com





An assault charge has been dropped against Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno according to her lawyer.

DiManno was charged following an alleged incident while visiting Wollaston Township, Ont. on July 12.

The longtime Star columnist was set to make a court appearance in connection with the case today.

The charge was dropped after DiManno agreed to a $500 peace bond without deposit, her lawyer said. The terms of the bond include keeping the peace and “be of good behaviour,” with no other conditions.

-With files from The Canadian Press