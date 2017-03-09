

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





As many as five marijuana dispensaries run by Marc and Jodie Emery were raided by police on Thursday morning, one day after pair said they were arrested at Pearson Airport.

CTV Toronto and CP24 camera crews witnessed police raiding two Cannabis Culture locations on Queen Street East and Church Street on Thursday morning, while another crew captured Ottawa Police ERT officers breaking down a door of another dispensary on Bank Street in Ottawa.

On Facebook, Cannabis Culture released a video of police entering a dispensary in Hamilton.

Toronto Police say the raids are part of “Project Gator,” and that 11 dispensaries in Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver were targeted on Thursday.

Lawyer Kirk Tousaw said in a Facebook post that the husband and wife duo behind a growing pot dispensary empire were taken into custody at Toronto Pearson International Airport Wednesday night and are being held as they await a bail hearing scheduled for this morning.

The Emerys – often referred to as the ‘Prince and Princess of Pot’ -- are marijuana activists and owners of the Cannabis Culture dispensary chain. They currently operate 20 locations in cities like Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton, Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and most recently, Ottawa.

They currently run five locations in Toronto.

Tousaw said in a comment on his Facebook post that it’s unclear why the Emery’s were arrested and what they’re being charged with but that it’s “likely related to dispensaries.”

The Cannabis Culture Twitter account also confirmed the arrests, pairing their tweet with a “Free Jodie and Marc Emery” image.

Marc Emery posted on Facebook Wednesday night that he and Jodie were headed to Spannabis, a cannabis festival in Barcelona, Spain.