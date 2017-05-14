At least two hurt in Don Mills shooting: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 11:29PM EDT
Toronto police say at least people suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Sunday.
Police say they were called to York Mills Road and Silverdale Crescent at 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators say two vehicles may have been involved in the incident.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.