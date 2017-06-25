

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





At least two people are dead following a late-night collision in Mississauga.

It happened on Winston Churchill Boulevard near the Queen Elizabeth Way shortly after 11 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said they were dealing with “multiple fatalities” but could not provide any description of those deceased.

Peel Paramedic Services said they transported two people to hospital, one with critical injuries and that there were two other people who remained injured at the scene.

Images from the scene showed an air ambulance responding to the crash.

Few other details have been released so far.

Winston Churchill Boulevard is expected to remain closed in all directions at the QEW for some time because of the fatal crash.