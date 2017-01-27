

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- A 94-year-old Ontario man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking people with a machete.

Hamilton police say they were called to a home in Carlisle, Ont. on Wednesday evening.

There they say officers found the suspect was allegedly using a machete to attack people inside the home.

They say two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael Yole is charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault with a weapon.