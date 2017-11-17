

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Attorney General is seeking to revoke the bail of Const. James Forcillo in the wake of his arrest for allegedly breaching his bail conditions earlier this week.

Yasir Naqvi’s office confirmed the move to CP24 on Friday morning.

Forcillo was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after he was allegedly found at the residence of his fiancé.

At the time of the alleged breach, Forcillo was awaiting a now cancelled court hearing, where he was planning to ask a judge to alter his bail conditions so he would be permitted to reside with his fiancé, identified as Sara Balderrama.

In court documents related to that hearing, Forcillo said that he separated from his wife in early 2017 and shortly thereafter began a long-distance relationship with Balderrama, who was an old friend from his college days in Los Angeles.

He was asking the court to grant a variation to his bail conditions that would allow him to live with Balderrama and have her as a surety.

One of Forcillo’s lawyers, Peter Brauti, tells CP24 that the matter of whether to revoke Forcillo’s bail now takes precedence over having hearings to adjust his earlier bail conditions.

It is expected that Forcillo will remain in custody for a week or two until a date can be set to hear whether to revoke his bail.

Forcillo was under strict bail conditions at the time of his arrest that required him to reside with his now ex-wife at their home in Vaughan at all times, except for medical emergencies, court appearances, and other select circumstances.

Forcillo himself is due to appear in court at Finch Avenue West and the matter was put over until Nov. 30.

He will remain in custody until then.