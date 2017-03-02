

The Canadian Press





AURORA, Ont. - York regional police say a 30-year-old Aurora, Ont., man is facing 11 charges in a drug investigation in which officers seized two kilograms of cocaine.

Police say the investigation began last September and officers searched a home in Aurora and a storage locker in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 9.

In addition to the cocaine, they say officers seized more than $100,000 dollars in cash, 60 grams of methamphetamine and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Police say the man is to appear in court in Newmarket, Ont., on March 14 facing charges that include four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and careless storage of ammunition.

Investigators allege the accused was associated with the sale of illegal narcotics across the Greater Toronto Area.