

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly poured gasoline on a man in Aurora in an attempt to set him on fire when he refused to hand over his belongings.

On Oct. 6 at about 1:30 p.m., York Regional Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and McClellan Way for a report of a robbery.

Investigators say the suspect demanded cash from the victim, who knew his assailant.

When the victim refused to hand over his money and other belongings, police allege the suspect assaulted him, poured gasoline on him and held up a lighter, threatening to set the man on fire.

The suspect then made off with an unknown amount of cash and a cell phone, which he allegedly later destroyed.

A suspect identified as James Lawrence, 40, of no fixed address is sought for offences including assault with a weapon, robbery, mischief and uttering threats.

His photo was released on Friday.

Anyone who spots Lawrence should not approach him and instead call police immediately.