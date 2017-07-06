

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





York Regional Police now say a crash in East Gwillimbury on Wednesday evening that killed a four-year-old girl also left a baby boy and an 11-year-old girl in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road, just east of Highway 404, at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a serious collision.

They arrived to a find a vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Sienna minivan, overturned and Const. Laura Nicole says. The four-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police now say a one-year-old boy from Aurora and 11-year-old girl from Richmond Hill who were passengers in the minivan were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan, a 29-year-old Aurora woman, suffered minor injuries and two other adult occupants of the minivan suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, suffered minor injuries.

Police continue to ask anyone with video footage of the collision to come forward to investigators