Baby boy seriously burned by scalding water at Jane-Finch home
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 9:57PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2017 10:09PM EDT
An infant was rushed to hospital after sustaining second-degree burns on nearly 50 per cent of his body in the Jane and Finch area on Wednesday night.
It happened at a home in the Jane and Finch area shortly before 7 p.m.
The seven-month-old baby boy was taken to Sick Kids hospital with second-degree burns on 40 per cent of his body, Toronto paramedics say.
The burns are believed to have been caused by scalding water from a stovetop.
A 20-year-old man also suffered minor burns and was treated in hospital. His relationship to the infant is unknown at this time.