

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





An infant was rushed to hospital after sustaining second-degree burns on nearly 50 per cent of his body in the Jane and Finch area on Wednesday night.

It happened at a home in the Jane and Finch area shortly before 7 p.m.

The seven-month-old baby boy was taken to Sick Kids hospital with second-degree burns on 40 per cent of his body, Toronto paramedics say.

The burns are believed to have been caused by scalding water from a stovetop.

A 20-year-old man also suffered minor burns and was treated in hospital. His relationship to the infant is unknown at this time.