

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A babysitter who was responsible for a boy who died after he was pulled from a parked car in Etobicoke on Thursday will be charged criminally, police say.

The boy, believed to be four years old, was found in a car parked at 299 Mill Road in Etobicoke at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman working in the building told CTV News Toronto that the child was found by a cleaning crew visiting the building.

The windows of the vehicle were smashed and the boy was pulled out along with his car seat.

He rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A staff sergeant with 22 Division told CP24 the babysitter, a woman in her 40s, will be charged with criminal negligence causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Temperatures reached a high of 27 C on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.