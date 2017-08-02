

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Certain bail conditions were removed from a Toronto cop and his brother accused of severely beating a Whitby man during a brief appearance in an Oshawa courtroom on Wednesday.

Dafonte Miller, 19, was walking on a residential street in Whitby on Dec. 28, 2016 when two men standing inside a garage of a nearby home confronted him and his friends.

Const. Michael Theriault, who was off-duty at the time, and his brother Christian Theriault are believed to be the two men who confronted them.

One of Miller’s lawyers, Julian Falconer, said that one of the men identified himself as a police officer and when Miller declined to answer his questions, the officer and another man, later identified as the officer’s brother, chased Miller.

The pair allegedly beat Miller severely, damaging his eye so badly it will eventually have to be surgically removed.

The brothers were charged last month with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and public mischief.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The SIU was only notified of the incident in April by Miller, and not by Toronto or Durham Regional police, something that has generated an enormous public outcry.

It was also revealed that the brothers’ father works in the Toronto police professional standards section, a unit that would have been involved in any internal probe into allegations of misconduct against Const. Michael Theriault.

Last week, Toronto police asked Waterloo Regional Police to conduct an independent investigation into how the service handled the news that one of its officers was involved in an off-duty incident.

Durham Regional Police is also performing an administrative review.

On Wednesday, a judge consented to remove the curfew condition on both men, as well as an alcohol consumption ban. The judge also removed an order that required the pair to remain in the province of Ontario.

It is believed that both men must continue to abide by a weapons ban and no contact order with Miller and his family.