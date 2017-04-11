

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails has been denied bail.

Karim Baratov was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him -- and three others -- for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

Baratov's lawyer argued allegations against his client have been "inflated," and said the young man is neither as rich nor as well-connected as he has been portrayed.

But the Crown maintained Baratov has "large unknown sums of money" that he could access from anywhere, making it easy for him to flee the country and avoid possible extradition to the U.S.

American authorities alleged in court documents that the 22-year-old, who was born in Kazakhstan, posed an "extremely high flight risk" in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents and his financial resources.

Defence lawyer Deepak Paradkar had told the bail hearing in Hamilton that there is no place to which Mr. Baratov could flee, since he has no known ties to any other country and his Canadian passport has been seized by police.