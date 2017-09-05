

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they are searching for three male suspects after bank robberies in Markham and Vaughan that occurred 21 minutes apart on Tuesday.

At 10:18 a.m., police were called to a TD Canada Trust branch on Highway 7 East, west of Markham Road, for a report of a robbery.

Witnesses told police three males wearing masks entered the bank, brandishing knives. They made a demand for cash and fled in a car, described as a dark green Honda Civic, with an unknown amount of money.

Nobody was injured in the encounter, police said.

At 10:39 a.m., police were called to another TD bank branch, located near Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive in Thornhill.

Using Highway 407, mapping applications suggest it takes 14 minutes to drive between the two robbery locations at the time of day the incidents occurred, using surface streets it can take anywhere from 26 to 55 minutes.

Investigators say they believe the same three suspects entered the bank branch carrying knives, but this time at least one suspect brandished a gun.

The suspects demanded cash from a teller and then fled the scene in a vehicle, described as a dark green Honda Civic.

Nobody was injured in the encounter.

The suspects are described as males between the ages of 20 and 28, wearing masks. They were armed with knives and at least one firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).