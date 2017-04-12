

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Ancaster man facing charges in connection with a massive hack of Yahoo email accounts plans to appeal a judge’s ruling denying him bail.

Amedeo DiCarlo, who is the lawyer for Karim Baratov, informed CP24 of the planned appeal on Wednesday, noting that it may take two to three weeks before a decision is rendered.

DiCarlo would not discuss specifics but said that he can "comfortably say" that there is grounds for launching an appeal.

The news comes one day after Ontario Superior Court Justice Alan Whitten denied Baratov bail.

In his ruling, Whitten said that Baratov had both the incentive and the means to flee the country, even if he were to post $1 million in bail.

“Baratov's cavalier attitude towards money, his trading in of cars with a significant trade loss, his online photographs with a fan of $100 bills, reflects his attitude towards money and his infinite opportunities to make more," Whitten wrote. “This is not a picture of an individual who would grieve the loss of $1 million."

Baratov, 22, was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others on charges of computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

American authorities have previously alleged in court documents that Baratov poses an "extremely high flight risk” due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents and his financial resources.

His next scheduled court appearance is not until May 26 in Hamilton.

With files from The Canadian Press