

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Police have seized more than 30 guns and an "excessive" amount of ammunition from an Ontario man's home.

Barrie police say they received a tip on Sunday that a resident had loaded weapons -- including two miniature cannons, 20 antique guns and a sawed-off shotgun on the arm of a couch -- strewn throughout his home.

Police say they also found a cane with a removable sword.

They say their tactical team went to the house and arrested a 57-year-old man without incident.

On Monday police say they searched the house and seized 33 guns in total, a vest full of ammunition and other ammunition throughout the house. They say the man didn't have a license to possess firearms.

He has been charged with five firearms-related offences.