Barrie man charged after police find 33 guns, cane-sword in his home
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 9:44AM EST
BARRIE, Ont. -- Police have seized more than 30 guns and an "excessive" amount of ammunition from an Ontario man's home.
Barrie police say they received a tip on Sunday that a resident had loaded weapons -- including two miniature cannons, 20 antique guns and a sawed-off shotgun on the arm of a couch -- strewn throughout his home.
Police say they also found a cane with a removable sword.
They say their tactical team went to the house and arrested a 57-year-old man without incident.
On Monday police say they searched the house and seized 33 guns in total, a vest full of ammunition and other ammunition throughout the house. They say the man didn't have a license to possess firearms.
He has been charged with five firearms-related offences.