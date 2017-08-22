Barrie man charged with cruelty after allegedly snapping photo holding duck by neck
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 9:52AM EDT
BARRIE, Ont. - A 34-year-old Barrie, Ont., man faces an animal cruelty charge after police allege he grabbed a duck by its neck and snapped a photograph with it.
Barrie police say marine officers spotted suspicious behaviour by two men while on patrol near Johnson's Beach around 5 p.m. Sunday.
They say officers found two men allegedly drinking alcohol while one held a duck by its throat for a photograph.
Police allege one man gave a fake name before giving his real name, and turned out to be wanted on multiple warrants in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The man was charged with cruelty to animals, obstructing a police officer and failure to comply with recognizance.
Police say the duck wasn't hurt in the incident.