

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fire in the Beaches that sent two people to hospital is being investigated as a likely case of arson, police tell CP24.

Firefighters were initially called to the Queen Street East and Lee Avenue area at around 6:20 a.m. after a witness observed two teenagers light some garbage on fire near a gazebo.

Toronto Fire Services tells CP24 that crews encountered a small amount of smoke upon arrival and were able to quickly knock the fire down.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at those point but say that the incident is being investigated as arson.