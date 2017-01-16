Beaches industrial accident leaves man dead: paramedics
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 4:36PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 5:31PM EST
One man has died following an industrial accident in The Beaches Monday afternoon, paramedics have confirmed.
It happened in the Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue area shortly after 4 p.m.
According to police, the worker was located in some kind of construction machinery at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later, paramedics said.
The age of the man was not immediately provided.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.