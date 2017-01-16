

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





One man has died following an industrial accident in The Beaches Monday afternoon, paramedics have confirmed.

It happened in the Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue area shortly after 4 p.m.

According to police, the worker was located in some kind of construction machinery at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later, paramedics said.

The age of the man was not immediately provided.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.