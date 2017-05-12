

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A bear has been spotted wandering around Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood late Friday, sparking a police search to ensure the animal's safety.

Residents reported the bear along Tapscott Road between Steeles and Finch avenues at 10:30 p.m.

Earlier, one person said they saw it near the Toronto Zoo. Zoo officials told CP24 all their bears are accounted for.

It's not clear what kind of bear is on the loose -- whether it's a black or brown bear.

Toronto police are reminding people to not approach the animal.

Residents are advised to secure their garbage and composts in case it is foraging for food, the Ministry of Natural Resources said in a Tweet.

Officers have launched a bear hunt in the area.