

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A bear that was spotted wandering in a Malvern neighbourhood on Friday night has been shot and killed by police.

The 300-pound bear was first spotted in a tree near the Toronto Zoo at around 9 p.m. It was then observed in an industrial area near Finch Avenue and Tapscott Road about an hour later and shortly after that it was seen wandering Tapscott Road between Finch and Steeles Avenue.

The search for the bear prompted police to issue warnings to area residents, advising them to secure their garbage and compost in the event that it was foraging for food.

Members of the Emergency Task Force then located the bear in the McCowan Road and Finch Avenue area sometime early Saturday morning

The ETF officers shot the bear after animal control officers informed them that they were not equipped to deal with the dangerous situation.

It is not immediately clear where the bear came from, however officials at the Toronto Zoo previously said that all of their bears were accounted for.

With files from the Canadian Press