

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ministry of Natural Resources has been called in after a bear was spotted wandering around a residential neighbourhood in Whitby on Sunday morning.

Durham Regional Police say they have received four to five calls from residents who spotted the bear in and around the Pringle Creek Park area, which is near Dundas and Brock streets, and in the vicinity of Garden Street and Rossland Road.

Police say that most of the sightings occurred at around 7 a.m.

Members of the public are being asked to not approach the bear should they see it and to instead call Durham Regional Police to report its location.