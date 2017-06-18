Bear tranquilized after wandering in residential part of Whitby
A bear spotted in Whitby is seen tranquilized on June 18, 2017. (DRPS)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 9:36AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2017 11:03PM EDT
The Ministry of Natural Resources successfully tranquillized a bear that was first spotted wandering around a residential neighbourhood in Whitby on Sunday morning.
Durham Regional Police say they have received four to five calls from residents who spotted the bear in and around the Pringle Creek Park area and in the vicinity of Garden Street and Rossland Road.
Police say that most of the sightings occurred at around 7 a.m.
At 11 p.m. Sunday, police tweeted a photo showing the bear had been stopped and hit with a tranquilizer dart.
It will now be relocated away from Whitby by the Ministry of Natural Resources.