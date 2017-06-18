

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ministry of Natural Resources successfully tranquillized a bear that was first spotted wandering around a residential neighbourhood in Whitby on Sunday morning.

Durham Regional Police say they have received four to five calls from residents who spotted the bear in and around the Pringle Creek Park area and in the vicinity of Garden Street and Rossland Road.

Police say that most of the sightings occurred at around 7 a.m.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, police tweeted a photo showing the bear had been stopped and hit with a tranquilizer dart.

It will now be relocated away from Whitby by the Ministry of Natural Resources.