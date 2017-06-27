

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Residents in Scarborough and Ottawa can now order beer directly to their door as The Beer Store rolls out its new home delivery service pilot project.

More information about the service is expected to be announced at a news conference later this morning but some details are already available on beerxpress.ca.

The website says home delivery will be available for Scarborough residents in the area bounded by Coxwell Avenue from Lake Ontario north to Danforth Avenue, Victoria Park Avenue from Danforth Avenue to the northern boundary at Highway 401, and Morningside Avenue from Lake Ontario north to Highway 401.

In Ottawa, a large swath of the city will be in the Beer Store’s delivery area, including the downtown core.

The base delivery fee has been set at $9.75 for Ottawa residents and $8 in Scarborough.

The Beer Store says orders will be delivered within two hours but wait times could be longer during high volume periods and during difficult driving conditions.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Beer Store President Ted Moroz called home delivery "a natural evolution" of the Beer Xpress program.

"We look forward to bringing it to Ottawa and Scarborough for the pilot," his statement read. "The areas were selected based on a number of criteria including market demand and the number of stores in their delivery footprint."

It is not clear when The Beer Store plans to expand delivery to other test markets.