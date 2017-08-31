Belleville teen charged after fatal Hwy. 401 crash
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 4:06PM EDT
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Provincial police say a teen boy from Belleville, Ont., faces criminal charges after a highway collision over the weekend that left one woman dead.
Police say a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old was travelling west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Belleville and collided with a vehicle.
They say a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, a 30-year-old woman from Loyalist Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say the driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Dryden, Ont., remains in hospital with serious injuries.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle.
He is scheduled to appear in a Belleville court Friday for a bail hearing.