

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario’s minister of housing has vowed to deliver “substantive rent control reform” on the heels of a private member’s bill aimed at extending rent control to rental units built after 1991.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Ontario’s Housing Minister Chris Ballard said members of his staff have undertaken a review of the Residential Tenancies Act and are currently coming up with a plan to deal with rent hikes.

The minister’s statement comes after NDP MPP Peter Tabuns announced he would be introducing a private member’s bill calling for an end to an exemption that eliminates rent control for rental units built after 1991.

“Our bill closes the loophole,” Tabuns said at Queen’s Park Thursday.

“It extends rent hike protection to all Ontarians eliminating the 1991 loophole. It gives everyone the basic guarantee that rent increases will have to follow the annual guideline, which this year is about 1.5 per cent.”

Tabuns said the bill is the “first step” in addressing housing affordability in Ontario.

“The NDP believes that much more can be done and needs to be done to make housing affordable in Ontario. And further measures on affordable homes are a priority for us,” he said.

He went on to slam the Liberal government for not tackling the problem earlier.

“They’ve had 14 years. We’ve pressed them on this before. In 2013, we introduced an earlier version of this act to change the law,” he added.

“I think the Liberals and Kathleen Wynne are looking out themselves and not looking out for people generally, who actually need some protection, some sort of system that will protect them from a doubling of their rent.”

In the minister’s written statement, he called the rise in housing costs “unacceptable.”

“Families on tight budgets are feeling the pinch of a rental market that is struggling,” Ballard said in the press release.

“Our government is serious about reducing the pressure of housing costs felt by Ontarians, as well as providing more affordable options for people to choose from."

He added that more details about the plan will be released in “the days ahead.”

Tabuns said he will be introducing the private member’s bill on Monday.