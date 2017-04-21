

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Bloor-Yonge Station was briefly evacuated on Friday morning after someone reportedly stole a suitcase and threw it onto the northbound tracks.

The incident happened at around 8:25 a.m.

Const. Victor Kwong initially told CP24 that the CBRNE team (Chemical, Biological radiological nuclear and explosive) would be sent to the scene as a precaution, however they were called off after it was determined that the suitcase was stolen and posed no danger.

Service was suspended between Eglinton and Union stations on Line 1 and St. George and Broadview stations on Line 2 for about 30 minutes.

Police say the suitcase will be reunited with its rightful owner.