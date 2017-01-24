

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The bodies of two alleged victims of former Woodstock nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer have been exhumed, CTV News has learned.

Police in London, Ontario said that the bodies of Arpad Horwath and Helen Matheson, two elderly long-term care patients who were allegedly killed by the 49-year-old Woodstock woman, were exhumed today.

Horwath, a 75-year-old former patient of Meadow Park nursing home in London, was exhumed from a London cemetery earlier today.

Ninety-five-year-old Matheson, who was a resident of Caressant Care Centre in Woodstock until her death in 2011, was exhumed from Innerkip Cemetery earlier this morning.

Police say the remains will be sent to Ontario Forensic Pathology Services for evidence collection in relation to Wettlaufer’s case.

An investigation was first launched into Wettlaufer’s conduct in September 2016 and in October, Wettlaufer was charged with murdering eight patients of long-term care homes in London and Woodstock between 2007 and 2014.

The victims, who range in age from 75 to 96, died, police allege, after being administered some type of drug.

Additional charges were laid against Wettlaufer earlier this month, including four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in relation to six new alleged victims.

Those charges stem from alleged incidents that police say occurred at the Caressant Care nursing home, Telfer Place in Brant County and a private home in Oxford County.

Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected the six patients with insulin.

-With files from The Canadian Press