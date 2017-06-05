

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the shore of Lake Ontario by a couple out walking at Sand Beach Road Parkette, in the city’s west-end, on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at the end of Sand Beach Road and Nautical Lane around 4 p.m.

Donna Emary and her husband, William, phoned police after realizing they had stumbled across a body.

“I thought I was looking at a garbage bag, got little closer and I thought poor dog. Then I decided to go down onto the rocks to see if it was okay or if it was savable and I noticed it was a person,” Donna Emary told CP24.

The man was without vital signs when officers arrived, according to Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

Officers performed CPR, but later deemed the man deceased.

The Marine Unit was called in to extract the body, which was wedged between rocks on the shorelines, he added.

Toronto police are investigating the death as a "suspicious incident."