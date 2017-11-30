

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A body found earlier this year in Rosedale has been identified as belonging to a missing 27-year-old transgender woman, Toronto police say.

Alloura Wells was reported missing on Nov. 6. Her family told CP24 believed she was somewhere east of downtown. She was last seen alive in late July, police say.

Her father told CP24 earlier this year that she was homeless and engaged in sex work and he was trying to convince her to move back home with him.

Her father also told CP24 that his original contact with police to report her disappearance left him disappointed, as they suggested her disappearance was not unusual because of her situation.

Police spokesperson Mark Pugash said officers should have done better in that instance and that officers in 51 Division were taking her disappearance seriously.

Members of Trans Pride Toronto and Maggie’s Toronto Sex Workers Action Project organized a vigil and march for Wells in the Village on Nov. 19, just one day before Transgender Day of Remembrance.

On Aug. 5, police responded to a call about a body found on Rosedale Valley Road. The body could not immediately be identified and was referred to the Centre for Forensic Sciences.

After receiving more information from Wells’ family, police said Thursday the body could be positively identified as belonging to Wells.

Her cause of death is not yet known and the investigation continues.