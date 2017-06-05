

The Canadian Press





LOYALIST TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Provincial police say they have recovered the body of a missing boater from Lake Ontario.

Investigators say OPP officers from the Napanee detachment, along with local emergency services personnel responded Saturday evening to a report of boat capsizing on Lake Ontario between Amherst Island and Grape Island in Loyalist Township.

Police say there were two men onboard the vessel, but only one made it back to shore.

They say the body of the other man was found Sunday near Amherst Island.

The Office of the Chief Coroner attended the scene and a post mortem has been scheduled for Tuesday at Ottawa Hospital.

The identity of the male will not be released pending the notification of the next of kin.