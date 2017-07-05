

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A body believed to belong to a 15-year-old Toronto student who slipped underneath the surface of the water during a field trip to Algonquin Park has been found.

The teen, identified by family as 15-year-old C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute student Jeremiah Perry, was swimming in Big Trout Lake at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when he went under the water and did not resurface.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted a preliminary search on Tuesday night but were unable to find the boy. The search then resumed this morning, with assistance from the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The body was subsequently found in the waters of Big Trout Lake at around 3:25 p.m.

Dozens of students on trip

Perry was among 38 students from C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute and Westview Centennial Secondary School taking part in an outdoor education and leadership program in an isolated part of Algonquin Park.

A total of six adults were supervising the trip, including two C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute teachers and four outdoor education specialists.

Speaking with reporters earlier in the day, Const. Catherine Yarmel said the search for Perry was “dynamic and ongoing” and could change as police have the opportunity to interview the students on the trip.

Yarmel also said that police continued to classify their operation as a search and rescue mission rather than a search and recovery mission.