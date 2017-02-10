

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Bombardier has filed an injunction in response to threats made by Metrolinx to terminate their $770-million contract to build light-rail vehicles in the GTA.

Metrolinx filed a notice of default against Bombardier during the summer of 2016 and then filed a notice of intent to cancel the contract in November 2016, saying at the time that “there have been some concerns about Bombardier’s performance as there have been significant quality and manufacturing issues that, (to date), have not been resolved.”

Anne Marie Aikins, the spokesperson for Metrolinx also said at the time that while the notice of intent didn’t mean they were ripping up the contract, the organization was taking the next steps available to them to seek action.

Bombardier was contracted to deliver 182 light-rail vehicles. The pilot vehicle for the Eglinton Crosstown was supposed to be delivered in Spring 2015 but Metrolinx said that deadline wasn’t met.

On Friday, Bombardier called the threats “unjustified.”

The company said in a news release to media that Bombardier is “fully capable” of delivering trains on schedule.

A test car has been ready to go since October 2016, but Metrolinx has yet to confirm a delivery schedule, the company maintained.

“Unfortunately, Metrolinx’s actions have put the project in jeopardy. Since the contract was signed in 2010, Metrolinx has changed the scope, the timelines, and the technical qualifications countless times,” the news release said. “Furthermore, Metrolinx’s unwillingness to work in good faith to find solutions on behalf of the people of the greater Toronto has been disheartening.”

The company said it is set to meet its commitments in 2018 but the tracks for the Eglinton Crosstown won’t be ready for testing until 2019.

“To help cover for Metrolinx’s significant delays, Bombardier has taken a number of steps including building test tracks at our Kingston facility,” the statement said.

Metrolinx has yet to publicly respond to the injunction.

The City of Toronto is also at odds with Bombardier over the late delivery of its new streetcars.

Back in 2015 ,the Toronto Transit Commission also voted to pursue legal action against Bombardier in hopes of recouping a $50-million penalty for late delivery.