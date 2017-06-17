

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The two workers who were struck by a light standard at the Beaches Rib Fest on Friday night are both in stable condition in hospital.

The men were on a stage in the festival grounds in Woodbine Park at around 9 p.m. when the light standard crashed down onto them during a bout of heavy rain.

Both men were initially taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, however on Saturday police told CP24 that one of them is now listed in life-threatening condition. Police, however, later said that the victim’s condition had improved to stable.

The victim with the more serious injuries is a man in his 50s while the other victim is a man in his 40s, police say.

The cause of the accident remains unclear.

Police say that people in the crowd have speculated that the light standard fell as a result of heavy rain and winds but that detail has not been confirmed.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.