

Joshua Freeeman, CP24.com





A Bowmanville man is facing charges after police allege he tried to arrange a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old girl on the internet.

Investigators allege the suspect made plans online to meet with a woman and her 11-year-old daughter for a sexual encounter.

However the person on the other end of the conversation was in fact an undercover officer.

Following a lengthy investigation, the Durham police Internet Child Exploitation unit arrested a suspect in Oshawa on Sept. 20, police said in a news release Monday.

Brian Parks, 56, has been charged with making arrangements to commit sexual assault and making arrangements to make child pornography.

Police said they want to ensure there aren’t any other victims and are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.